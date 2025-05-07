Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$502,897
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$296,151
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$307,904
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$208,749
