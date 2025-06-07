Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Lokroi Municipality, Greece

Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$814,120
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$469,684
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,20M
