Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go