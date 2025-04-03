Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 11 bedrooms in demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 4 …
$678,433
1 room Cottage in Chili, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$346,440
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Petries, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Petries, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
