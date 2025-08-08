Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Mansion 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Φανταστείτε μια υπέροχη βίλα 350 τετραγωνικών μέτρων, πολύ κοντά στην όμορφη Χανιώτη. Αυτή η…
$3,50M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
