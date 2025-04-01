Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Marmari, Greece
Plot of land
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Kithnos island
$167,389
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 42 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The plot is located on the island of Evia, in the municipality of Karystos, in the village Grampia
$334,777
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 360 sq.m is located in Karistos area
$94,854
Plot of land in Karystos, Greece
Plot of land
Karystos, Greece
Area 675 m²
If someone wants a beautiful and quiet place for their summer home With a relatively low co…
$57,571
