Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ellinika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$994,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go