Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece

Loutra Edipsou
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$234,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go