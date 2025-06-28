Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Dorida Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$197,630
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$348,759
