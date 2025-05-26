Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go