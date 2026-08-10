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Townhouses for sale in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
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