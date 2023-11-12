Townhouses for sale in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€277,000

Properties features in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir