Commercial real estate in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
€7,88M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale, building located in the rea of Arachova close to Parnassos. 3 different apar…
€820,000
