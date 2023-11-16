Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Delta

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Delta, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 17 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 17.000 sq.m. upon a 36.000 sq.m land plot, in the suburbs …
€8,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir