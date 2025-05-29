Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Delphi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Delphi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Delphi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go