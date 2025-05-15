Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chalkida
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

Chalkida
3
Nea Artaki
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd…
$240,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go