Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
Area 17 000 m²
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
€950,000
Shop in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
€880,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pissonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pissonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vasiliko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vasiliko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€340,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€221,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
€170,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
€280,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 946 m²
Number of floors 1
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
€1,28M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
€1,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Aliveri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fu…
€420,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a plot of land in the Town of Xalkida in which there is a detached…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,30M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 762 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
€1,90M
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in central Greece. There is air conditioning and a barbec…
€420,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
€690,000
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a camping in Euboia , close to the beach of Agia Anna in the North of Euboi…
€2,90M
