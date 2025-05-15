Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chalkida
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

Chalkida
3
Nea Artaki Municipal Unit
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fylla, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$161,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go