Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Ierissos
5
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette…
$949,917
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$365,310
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$150,869
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$480,546
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Varvara, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette …
$100,031
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$676,619
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Sem…
$240,273
