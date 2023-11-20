Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
€250,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
€430,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir