Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
6
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go