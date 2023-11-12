Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Corinthia Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
9 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 415 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000

