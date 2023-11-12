UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Corinthia Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Loutraki
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
31 property total found
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
2
1
78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
9
9
270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Recommend
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
16
15
760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Recommend
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
€250,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
9 000 m²
1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
7
2
486 m²
3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
1
480 m²
1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is air conditioning. The owners will b…
€370,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
6
3
241 m²
1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
2
400 m²
1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
1
2 220 m²
1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
€1,06M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
1
891 m²
1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
1
910 m²
1
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
833 m²
1
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
€2,13M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
800 m²
1
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
€2,30M
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lygia, Greece
3
1
500 m²
1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€620,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
15
8
1 000 m²
1
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
1
209 m²
1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
1
6 000 m²
1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1
2 415 m²
1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
1
2 500 m²
1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
€1,89M
Recommend
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
30
14
980 m²
1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kariotika, Greece
1
370 m²
1
There is offered for sale a building of 370 sq.m in the area of Ksilokastro The basement con…
€255,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galataki, Greece
1
600 m²
4
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
480 m²
1
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
€2,30M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
1
340 m²
1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€620,000
Recommend
