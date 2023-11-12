Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Loutraki
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
31 property total found
Other near metro in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Ancient Feneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden) in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
€250,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is air conditioning. The owners will b…
€370,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€850,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
€1,06M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 833 m²
Number of floors 1
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
€2,13M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
€2,30M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lygia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€620,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 415 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
€1,89M
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kariotika, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a building of 370 sq.m in the area of Ksilokastro The basement con…
€255,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€620,000

Property types in Corinthia Regional Unit

hotels
commercial property
