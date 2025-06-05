Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Corfu, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go