Hotels for sale in Corfu, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Corfu, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 4 600 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 4 600 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 4 600 m²
Hotel for Sale on Corfu – Exceptional Value Location & Overview: Perfectly positi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 580 m²
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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