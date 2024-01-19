Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 1
Consists of: Ground floor: 280 sq.mGround floor: 70 sq.m (Apartment)First Floor: 138sq.m (Apartment)
€1,60M
Office 7 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 42 square meters for 275,000 euros. Busin…
€275,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 305 square meters. m. for 1.000.000 euros…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business consisting of four stores of total area 636 square mete…
€1,97M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 79 square meters. m. for 275,000 euros. B…
€275,000
Commercial 1 room in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale with an area of 410 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The room is leased at th…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 702 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale, which consists of two premises. At the moment, both premises are …
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Building for sale consisting of 1 apartment, 1 ground floor shop and a parking space
€550,000
