Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a luxurious maisonette of 146 square meters on a plot of 813 square meters, with a w…
$811,115
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For Sale: "Key-Ready" Detached House in Old Hersonissos, Crete A unique opportunity to …
$408,484
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, t…
$111,192
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go