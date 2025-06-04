Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$329,082
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: Under construction maisonette of 75 sq.m. in Nikiti, Chalkidiki. The property is d…
$306,386
5 bedroom house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Villa Searock – A Masterpiece of Seafront Luxury in Crete Property Description Welcome to Vi…
$4,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Kokkini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$368,799
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/1
This impressive residential complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Corinthia, an area known…
$881,114
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor -1
Apartment for sale with an area of 71 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is locate…
$94,977
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$144,926
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$269,629
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 90 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for water heating,…
$267,498
2 bedroom apartment in Kokkini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kokkini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 55 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$371,899
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$153,532
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
For sale apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has front layout. There are: air co…
$96,755
