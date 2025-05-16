Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 37m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice: €169,000Size: 37 sq.m.We are p…
$176,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 59m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€279,000Size:59sq.m.We are plea…
$291,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go