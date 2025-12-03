Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Chania, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
These two exquisite villas — Felis and Iris — are located on the historic hillside of Halep,…
$4,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chania, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go