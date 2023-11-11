UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Chania Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
619 properties total found
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1471 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1670 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 831 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5687 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tsikoliana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2499 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 190 sq.meters
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2019 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€267,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 758 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€86,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vamos, Greece
A unique land for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. This plot of land is located at the out…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Plaka, in Apoko…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4265 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Azogiras, in Ki…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located literally in front of the beach of Kissamos, …
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete is set in the boundaries of the town and…
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Kastelli Chania Crete of 16122,59sqms, wi…
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalathas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tsivaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€238,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 10884 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
€430,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10884 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€430,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalyves, Greece
380 m²
Land is 380 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 800 meters to the b…
€55,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8131 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
€430,000
Recommend
