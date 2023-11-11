Lands for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1471 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1670 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 831 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5687 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€200,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Plot of land in Tsikoliana, Greece
Plot of land
Tsikoliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2499 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 190 sq.meters
€75,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2019 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€267,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 758 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€140,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€86,000
Plot of land in Vamos, Greece
Plot of land
Vamos, Greece
A unique land for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. This plot of land is located at the out…
€160,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€105,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Plaka, in Apoko…
€90,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4265 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€75,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€175,000
Plot of land in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Azogiras, in Ki…
€100,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located literally in front of the beach of Kissamos, …
€750,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete is set in the boundaries of the town and…
€155,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Kastelli Chania Crete of 16122,59sqms, wi…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kalathas, Greece
Plot of land
Kalathas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€145,000
Plot of land in Tsivaras, Greece
Plot of land
Tsivaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€238,000
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 10884 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
€430,000
Plot of land in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10884 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€430,000
Plot of land in Kalyves, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves, Greece
Area 380 m²
Land is 380 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 800 meters to the b…
€55,000
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8131 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
€430,000
