Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

1 464 properties total found
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€280,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Floor -1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€700,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€2,00M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€1,40M
Plot of land in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Area 11 550 m²
Land is 11 550 sq. meters and is located 240 meters from the beach St. George in Ammouliani …
€350,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,60M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
€880,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Floor -1
€1,50M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Floor -1
€300,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 545 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€100,000
Plot of land in Siviri, Greece
Plot of land
Siviri, Greece
Area 20 700 m²
The land is 20700 square meters and is located in Siviri village 1000 meters from the great …
€450,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4495 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€250,000
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11688 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Area 1 004 m²
Land is 1004 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the …
€170,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 499 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Plot of land in Kalandra, Greece
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 6415 m2, Code. HPS3963, 380.000 €
€380,000
Plot of land in Chaniotis, Greece
Plot of land
Chaniotis, Greece
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 15500 m2, Code. HPS3962, 2.000.000 €
€2,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir