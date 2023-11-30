Lands for sale in Chalkida, Greece

UAE
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1 020 m²
1
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
1
1
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1
45 000 m²
1
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
22 000 m²
1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
800 m²
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
1
3 000 m²
1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€735,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Malesina, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Vathy, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has structure, water su…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 524 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Nerotrivia, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 471 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Panorama, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Eretria, Greece
4
1
75 m²
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters in Attica. This land property, whole and suitable for the co…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Kourkouli, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 111500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifie…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Erythres, Greece
1
440 m²
1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Attica. We offer you a large spacious plot of land near Vili…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1058 sq.meters in central Greece. The plot of land is located in a beautifu…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1015 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has electricity supply
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
