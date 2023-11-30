Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Chalkida, Greece

43 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
€290,000
Agency
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 020 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
€120,000
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sykamino, Greece
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
€95,000
Plot of land in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
€80,000
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
€330,000
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 22 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
€240,000
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€110,000
Plot of land in Fylla, Greece
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€270,000
Plot of land in Kastela, Greece
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€735,000
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€75,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
€150,000
Plot of land in Malesina, Greece
Plot of land
Malesina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€125,000
Plot of land in Vathy, Greece
Plot of land
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
€105,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has structure, water su…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 524 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€320,000
Plot of land in Nerotrivia, Greece
Plot of land
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€130,000
Plot of land in Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€140,000
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 471 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€70,000
Plot of land in Panorama, Greece
Plot of land
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€250,000
Plot of land in Eretria, Greece
Plot of land
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters in Attica. This land property, whole and suitable for the co…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kourkouli, Greece
Plot of land
Kourkouli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 111500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifie…
€223,000
Plot of land in Erythres, Greece
Plot of land
Erythres, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Attica. We offer you a large spacious plot of land near Vili…
€150,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1058 sq.meters in central Greece. The plot of land is located in a beautifu…
€75,000
Plot of land in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Plot of land
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1015 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
€60,000
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€525,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has electricity supply
€585,000
