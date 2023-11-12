Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Central Greece, Greece

77 properties total found
Plot of land in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifies …
€95,000
Plot of land in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Plot of land
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Kamena Vourla
€500,000
Plot of land in Kenourgio, Greece
Plot of land
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24918 sq.meters in central Greece
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
€290,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 020 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
€120,000
Plot of land in Gialtra, Greece
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€140,000
Plot of land in Kotsikia, Greece
Plot of land
Kotsikia, Greece
Area 94 000 m²
Unique area of 94,000 square meters between two forests that ends in a private beach of 200 …
€1,65M
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Price on request
Plot of land in Saint Isidore, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Isidore, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Price on request
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
€5,75M
Plot of land in Sykamino, Greece
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
€95,000
Plot of land in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
€690,000
Plot of land in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
€80,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 1
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
€580,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
€420,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€200,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
€130,000
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 22 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
€240,000
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
€330,000
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€110,000
Plot of land in Fylla, Greece
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€270,000
Plot of land in Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€165,000
Plot of land in Mouriki, Greece
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 13 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
€200,000
Plot of land in Kastela, Greece
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€735,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
€87,000
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€75,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
€150,000
Plot of land in Malesina, Greece
Plot of land
Malesina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€125,000
Plot of land in Vathy, Greece
Plot of land
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
€105,000
