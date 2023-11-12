UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Central Greece
Lands for sale in Central Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifies …
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1
1
The plot is located in Kamena Vourla
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kenourgio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 24918 sq.meters in central Greece
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
€290,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1 020 m²
1
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kotsikia, Greece
94 000 m²
Unique area of 94,000 square meters between two forests that ends in a private beach of 200 …
€1,65M
Recommend
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint Isidore, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
€5,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
€690,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
1
1
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
1
655 m²
1
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
€580,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
1
1 417 m²
1
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
22 000 m²
1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1
45 000 m²
1
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
€330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
800 m²
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
1
3 000 m²
1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
1
6 000 m²
1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
1
13 000 m²
1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€735,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
€87,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Malesina, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vathy, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
€105,000
Recommend
