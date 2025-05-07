Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Athens, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Athens, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go