Houses for sale in Artemida, Greece

4 properties total found
7 room house in Artemida, Greece
7 room house
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Excellent detached house with basement and attic. 450 m. from the sea only. In the area of A…
$366,362
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$396,009
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$199,734
3 bedroom townthouse in Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$352,162
