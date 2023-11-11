Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Artemida

Residential properties for sale in Artemida, Greece

houses
16
17 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€310,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€375,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€394,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
€600,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€525,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€170,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€70,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 53 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€95,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€500,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€590,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 259 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€800,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 244 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€580,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€90,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€370,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir