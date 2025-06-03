Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Arcadia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kato Doliana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kato Doliana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 690 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists …
$319,208
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Pera Melana, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Pera Melana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: 621704 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Arkadiko Chorio for €310.000 . This…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Astros, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go