Cottages for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Arcadia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Gortynia
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Stone-built traditional house of 215 sq.m. in Muria village, Gortynia. It is a 2-storey hous…
$233,073
Leave a request
Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 320 m²
$64,095
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagadia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagadia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Lagadia - 175 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$198,112
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Tropaia 120 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
$50,111
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go