  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
For sale: A renovated studio of 38 sq.m., located at Kapetan Agra 3 Street in Ampelokipoi, T…
$81,285
