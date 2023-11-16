Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality

Commercial real estate in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-storey professional space of 260 sq.m. located at the center of Thessaloniki's Ampelik…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Area: Ampelokipoi
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners w…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 bedroom with Bedrooms in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with Bedrooms
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Property Code: 1301 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Building of total surface 400 sq.m,…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€108,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners wil…
€55,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€85,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating. T…
€290,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir