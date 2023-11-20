Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Alas
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Alas, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€2,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir