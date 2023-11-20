Cottages for sale in Alas, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage with swimming pool in Alas, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
Call
Close
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Alas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Alas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,00M
Call
Close
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alas, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€135,000
Call
Close
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,80M
Call
Close
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consis…
€415,000
Call
Close
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
