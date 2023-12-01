UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Agios Nikolaos
Residential properties for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
apartments
9
houses
36
84 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
82 m²
2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
116 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
187 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
80 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
162 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
162 m²
3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
518 m²
1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bright
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
54 m²
Athens central Ag. Nikolaos area, apartment of 54 sq.m. bright 5th floor penthouse, with 1 b…
€85,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
600 m²
1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
433 m²
1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
4
250 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
75 m²
2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
€175,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
66 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
€950,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
4
280 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
70 m²
4
ATHENS CENTER, Apartment 70 sq.m., 1 level, 4th floor, penthouse, at residential area, year …
€145,000
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
1
300 m²
Property Code: HPS794 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
1
120 m²
Property Code: HPS132 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €750.000 . This 120 sq. m. fur…
€750,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
4
450 m²
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
93 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
75 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
101 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
88 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Agency

Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
