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Residential properties for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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apartments
7
houses
14
29 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Property Code: HPS4691 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 725.000 . This 323…
$844,716
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m: Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this 1s…
$216,995
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, on…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this detached house offers panoramic sea views…
$432,858
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The house is located in Agios Nicolaos village 2.4 km from the nearest beach and 2.7 km from…
$318,518
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 561 m²
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this 1st floor ap…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale apartment of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$504,163
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
The house is located in Agios Nicolaos village 2600 meters from the famous Trani Ammoudia be…
$231,649
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
For sale a property consisting of an independent ground-floor apartment of 80 sq.m. and a tw…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Introducing detached house for sale in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This prope…
$261,993
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and 3rd floor…
$578,429
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
This luxury villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete is located in the area of Mochlos, above…
$4,78M
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
The house is located in suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 2300 meters to it, 1300 meters fro…
$439,830
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this ground floor…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 518 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
$1,44M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this gr…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Property Code: HPS4690 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 725.000 . This 313…
$844,716
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
7 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
7 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 12
Area 330 m²
The complex of new built villas and maisonettes is located in suburbs of Agios Nicolaos vill…
$2,31M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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