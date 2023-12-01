Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

apartments
9
houses
36
84 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€215,000
Cottage 5 rooms with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
Villa 1 room with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bright in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bright
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Athens central Ag. Nikolaos area, apartment of 54 sq.m. bright 5th floor penthouse, with 1 b…
€85,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
€175,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
€950,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
ATHENS CENTER, Apartment 70 sq.m., 1 level, 4th floor, penthouse, at residential area, year …
€145,000
4 room house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS794 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
4 room house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS132 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €750.000 . This 120 sq. m. fur…
€750,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€260,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€380,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
