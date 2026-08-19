Hotels for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 790 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 790 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 790 m²
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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