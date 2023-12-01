Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are a…
€800,000
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
€4,00M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
€1,30M
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
€1,30M
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
€1,20M
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
€1,26M
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
€700,000
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 31
Area 1 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…
€1,92M
