Commercial real estate in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
€1,16M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial real estate with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
ATTENTION!!! EXCELLENT PRICE! For sale a commercial property of 700sq.m with an adjacent plo…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are a…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
€4,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 840 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built on …
€3,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
€670,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
€1,20M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
€1,26M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
€2,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas of 180 sq.m in a 4000 sq.m. plot near Agios Nikolaos.E…
€3,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of ​​154m2…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
€560,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 612sq. meters and plot of 1020sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The buildin…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the window…
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Business is suggested for sale in Agios Nikolaos city in Crete. The business is 330m2 and is…
€430,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For salehouse divided into 3 different apartments in Agios Nikolaos! The building is divided…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space of 268sqm in Ag. Nikolaos Crete. The property consists of ground f…
€220,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 6 apartments near Agios Nikolaos in Crete. 2 apartments are about 45sqm and consist…
€710,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments complex in the city center of Agios Nikolaos! The complex consists of 4 …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
