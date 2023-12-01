Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Nikolaos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bright in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bright
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Athens central Ag. Nikolaos area, apartment of 54 sq.m. bright 5th floor penthouse, with 1 b…
€85,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
ATHENS CENTER, Apartment 70 sq.m., 1 level, 4th floor, penthouse, at residential area, year …
€145,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€819,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€640,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir