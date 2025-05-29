Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Nafpaktia
4
Municipal Unit of Antirrio
4
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$203,530
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$469,684
Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

