  2. Germany
  3. Duisburg
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Duisburg, Germany

2 properties total found
House in Duisburg, Germany
House
Duisburg, Germany
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 4
real estate type: apartment building with 6 residential units and 1 commercial unit year …
$681,759
House in Duisburg, Germany
House
Duisburg, Germany
beschreibung:   whhn & Gesch ä ftshaus in duisburg-marxloh 6 Wohneinheiten & 1 Gewerbe…
$639,805
Properties features in Duisburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
