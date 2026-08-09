Houses for sale in Hesse, Germany

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Houses in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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14 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Selters, Germany
5 bedroom house
Selters, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYMOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGEOBJ…
$1,37M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey townhouse in a quiet area of Frankfurt on Main.The house offers the new …
$656,480
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Villa 9 rooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
7 bedroom house in Buches, Germany
7 bedroom house
Buches, Germany
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Real Estate & BAUTRÄGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYNEUBAUPROJECTS IN CENTRAL LAG…
$2,57M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,39M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,90M
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of ​​Frankf…
$1,58M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse for sale in a quiet area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. The house offers t…
$596,886
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
7 room house in Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central districts of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,69M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of roo…
$2,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,96M
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Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,64M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankfurt on …
$1,74M
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7 room house in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of r…
$1,95M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Hesse

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Hesse, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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