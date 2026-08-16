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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Germany

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North Rhine-Westphalia
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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Half of the house on  plot of land 470 m2.in a calm and quiet area of ​​Wi…
$871,352
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 5 rooms in Hagen, Germany
Duplex 5 rooms
Hagen, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Duplex new building (half a house) in 58135 Hagen (Haspe), 148.62 m2 (plot 603 m2) Full desc…
$942,763
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 5 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Duplex 5 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: The house is well maintained. Built in 1998/2021 modernized Heated floors.…
$795,835
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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